Be thankful to your employer — Tackie-Yarboi urges workers

General News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Presiding Bishop of the Victory Bible Church International (VBCI), Bishop Nii Apiakai Tackie-Yarboi, has underscored the need for workers to be thankful and grateful to their employers.



According to him, employers are gifts from God who help workers to fend for their families.



“You need to say thank you, boss, and always be grateful to your boss because he/she is taking care of you and your families,” he stressed.



“So, as workers, we must always thank our employers and show appreciation to them,” he charged.



Bishop Tackie-Yarboi was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) Annual Thanksgiving Service 2021 held at the Forecourt of Zoomlion’s head office at Adirigarno, Accra, on Monday, 6 December 2021.



The four-day thanksgiving service is themed: "My Worship, My Weapon, His Glory" – 2nd Chronicles 20:22.



Above all, he urged JGC staff members to continually thank God for His care, protection and mercies throughout the year.



“We focus on the fact that we are alive. There are many many workers in this Group and God has preserved us all. And in fact, we need to always thank God”, he said, adding: “…Always know that God has always been for us and with us. Therefore, we need to be thankful to Him for delivering us from the hands of the evil ones”.



Bishop Tackie-Yarboi said an ungrateful person wrecks the flow of miracles from God into his/her life.



“When we are unthankful, it blocks the blessings of God from coming into our lives,” he indicated.



In this regard, he advised workers to withdraw from “unthankful and contentious” people.



“Unthankful people create an atmosphere of discouragement,” he said, pointing out that they also tend to demotivate people.



“They [unthankful people] let you go down and constantly dampen your spirits,” he cautioned.



“And, so, don’t forget to give thanks, for it is good. God knows that thanksgiving helps our body and, so, we must learn to say ‘praise the Lord’, and in all things, we must thank God,” he encouraged the workers.



After his sermon, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi led the workers and management of JGC to pray to God for their Executive Chairman, Dr Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, and his family, insisting that “he [Dr Agyepong] is a gift to us.”



He went on to ask the workers to pray to God for the Jospong brand to become “bigger, mega” and go beyond the whole world.



Earlier, in a welcome address, Dr Siaw Agyapong, while appreciating his workforce of over 45,000 across the country, encouraged them to inject more energy into the business to make the group better than it is now.



If you give off your best, you will be the beneficiary and will cater for many others," he noted.