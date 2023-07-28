Be swift with updates on Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen cash – NDC’s Kokro to OSP

Politics of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

A former NDC Parliamentary Candidate aspirant for Nsuta-Kwaman Beposo in the Ashanti Region has urged the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to fastrack the probe into the corruption-related issues in connection with monies stolen from the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



Kofi Kwarteng Kokro indicated that Dapaah is politically exposed and the matter has to be investigated swiftly to clear all doubts in the minds of Ghanaians.



His comment comes after the arrest of the embattled minister by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in connection with a theft case she reported to the Police last year.



The former Minister reportedly dragged two former house helps to the Police for stealing $1m, €300,000, millions of cedis and valuables from her bedroom. The two are on trial at an Accra Circuit Court.



The matter forced the minister to resign after a reportage from the Chronicle Newspaper blew the issue up.



In her resignation letter addressed to the President, Madam Dapaah said she decided to step down because she did “not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.”



“Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position,” she stated.



Reacting to the issue on Dwaboase on TV XYZ, Mr Kwarteng Kokro condemned the defenders of Cecilia Dapaah and urged the special prosecutor to investigate the matter thoroughly.