Be ready to have your properties demolished - Martin Korsah serves notice to encroachers of govt lands

The Deputy Minister of Local Government Decentralization and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has vowed that his ministry would reclaim all encroached lands belonging to agencies under it, mainly the Parks and Gardens, and the Community and Vocational Institue.



The minister, who is on a tour of the encroached sites in the Western, Central and Greater Accra regions, has been serving notice to people who have encroached on such lands of their intended action.



He indicated that the growing penchant for illegal takeover of designated public lands for for private use is too alarming.



“People have become so emboldened to take over state property at will.



“We can’t allow that and those guilty of this must be prepared to face it,” he said.



Martin Korsah also wondered why Assemblies in whose jurisdictions these illegal acts are being perpetrated, sit aloof for this to continue.



He further indicated that the sector minister, Dan Botwe, takes a very serious view of this phenomenon and has vowed he would work to ensure the trend is reversed.



The tour will take him to Axim, Takoradi, Tarkwa, Cape Coast and Accra.



With him on the tour are the national and regional directors of the two government agencies, as well as officials from the ministry.



It may be recalled that a similar tour was recently embarked on by the deputy minister to some parts of the country where he inspected and checked on the rate of progress of ongoing government projects in those areas.



The ministry has since terminated the contracts of several non-performing contractors, some of whom had even abandoned sites and put the projects they were working on in jeopardy, at the expense of the taxpayer.



