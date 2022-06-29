Be ready to fulfill your promises to the people - Oti Bless to govt appointees

Politics of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ranking Member on the Government Assurance Committee of Parliament and MP for Nkwanta North John O.K Bless, has asked Government appointees, especially ministers of state to fulfill the promises they made to the people on the floor of Parliament or face the consequences.



John Oti Bless who is highly respected in Parliament by his colleagues from both sides due to his bold and frankness made this known when he spoke with a section of the media in Parliament last week.



He has disclosed that the committee in its last meeting arranged to have public hearings with the ministers who have made a series of promises at the plenary to appear before them to answer questions on why they have failed to deliver on those promises.



In answering the question on why the committee has been dormant for some time now, the outspoken MP said that it is unfortunate that the committee is chaired by a member from the majority instead of the opposing side as it is with the public accounts committee.



He is however optimistic that the new standing orders which are yet to be brought before the house for approval and adoption would appropriately take care of that to enable the committee to function vibrantly as expected.



The honourable member further called on Ghanaians, especially the youth to hold their leaders responsible and accountable because the resources of this country belong to all Ghanaians and not a selected few.