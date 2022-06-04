Be proactive in your suggestions for National Energy Transition Plan – Energy Minister tells NUGS

General News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has urged members of the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS) to be proactive in their views and provide suggestions, as the information gathered will ultimately feed into the National Energy Transition Plan.



He made this known when the Energy Ministry met members of the Association as part of stakeholder Relations in the bid to develop a National Energy Transition Plan for Ghana.



“On their contribution towards the shaping of the National Energy Transition Plan, I urged NUGS to be proactive in expressing their views and providing suggestions, as the information gathered will ultimately feed into the Plan,” a post on the meeting said.



The Minister further indicated that “global advocacy for energy transition and decarbonisation has left many countries, especially hydrocarbon dependent countries in limbo. I further stated that this situation also affects Ghana and that we, therefore, need to strategically plan to overcome the challenges imposed by the energy transition agenda and to move with the rest of the world towards cleaner energy”.



The National Energy Transition Plan is the major component of a Climate Action Plan (CAP). They both seek to reduce energy usage through energy efficiency measures because that is the most cost-effective way of reducing carbon emissions.



The Ministery of Energy has this week been engaging stakeholders in order to solicit information for the development of the plan.



The Ministry has met with the National House of Chiefs, Queen Mothers and other august stakeholders in the energy sector.



On Wednesday, I led a team from the Ministry of Energy to engage the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) at the University of Ghana for their input into the development of a National Energy Transition Plan.



The Ministry of Energy, through the National Energy Transition Committee, continues to engage all stakeholders with a view to developing a broad-based National Energy Transition Plan that captures the broad sentiments and aspirations of Ghanaians on energy transition.



