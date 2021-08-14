Be proactive in inputting salary arrears for our members - GRNMA

Health News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Upper East Regional branch of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has called on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the Region, to speed up payments of promotional salary arrears of nurses and midwives.



The Association expressed concern about the lackadaisical attitude exhibited by some officials at the Regional Health Directorate in charge of inputting payments of promotional salaries and arrears of nurses and midwives, and especially those on orientation.



According to Mr Thomas Lambon, the Regional Chairman of the GRNMA who made the call, officials gave “The lame excuse for this phenomenal delay in payment of these promotional salary arrears” on network failure or machine closure.



He cautioned that if immediate efforts were not put in place to rectify the situation which was a major concern to leadership and members of the GRNMA, it could lead to agitations among the rank and file of nurses and midwives in the Region.



The Chairman said this at the Regional launch of the International Nurses Day celebration in Bolgatanga, on the theme; “Nurses and Midwives, a voice to lead in a vision for transformed healthcare in post COVID-19 world”.



Mr Lambon noted that delay in payment of the promotional salary arrears among other concerns, could be some of the reasons why about 150 nurses and midwives were seeking to leave the Region as recently indicated by Dr Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi, the Regional Director of the GHS.



He further appealed to government to prioritize the employment of graduate nurses and midwives in both public and private sectors to bridge the unacceptable gap of the nurse to patient ratio.



According to him, “Ghana’s health sector will still require not less than 30,000 to 40,000 nurses and midwives to address the nurses-patient deficit appreciably”.



He said global health coverage and other health promotion targets such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) would not be achieved if nurses and midwives who made up 68 per cent of the workforce globally were not empowered and supported.



“It is unacceptable and demotivating that the contributions of nurses and midwives to healthcare delivery are often undervalued, and we believe we could make a bigger contribution if we are enabled to work to the limit of our competence.”



The Regional Chairman reiterated the GRNMA’s call on the government to halt the re-introduction of Community Health Workers (Zoom nurses) and rather channel such resources and funds to upgrade the diploma training programme to degree status.



Delivering the keynote address, Dr Margaret Wekem Kukeba, a Lecturer at the Clement Kubindiwo Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS), noted that nurses and midwives could lead in the vision to transform healthcare in a post-COVID-19 world.



“We have demonstrated this severally despite our shortcoming. Yes, we owe it to ourselves to promote ourselves and to achieve our goal of contributing to transforming the healthcare system, but we cannot do this on our own.



“Nurses and midwives need you the patient and client, we need you the community that we serve, we need you the organisations and institutions that have a contribution to our work and interest in the health of the population,” she said.



Mr Bernard Anarkor, the Upper East Regional Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, stressed the need for nurses and midwives in the Region to religiously adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, saying “We are supposed to lead in the fight against the pandemic.”



