Be prepared for economic misery - Ato Forson to Ghanaians

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minority’s spokesperson on Finance Cassiel Ato Forson has predicted doom for Ghana’s economy.



He is asking Ghanaians to brace themselves for economic misery and inflation this new year.



He says the prices of goods and services have been increased by 30%.



In a statement he posted on his Facebook page, he among other things noted that “The Ghanaian cedi now trading at almost 6.5cedis to 1 US Dollar is likely to hit 7 cedis before end of the year.



Fuel prices set to go up by 18 pesewas this week is likely to go up again on account of a weak cedi,” he wrote.



Read his full post below



2022 is a year of Economic Misery and inflation!



Folks, we need to brace up for more hardship this year.



Here is why:



1) Prices of goods to be increased by at least 30%



2) The Ghanaian cedi now trading at almost 6.5cedis to 1 US Dollar is likely to hit 7 cedis before end of the year.



3) fuel prices set to go up by 18 pesewas this week is likely to go up again on account of a weak cedi



4) multiplicity of taxes and Levies to take effect by end of January 2022.



5) Interest Rates are likely to go up again



6.) Government will be borrowing heavily from the domestic market since the Euro bond market is closed to Ghana for, at least, the first half of 2022.



Asem oo.



