Be patient, your turn will come – Roads minister to areas yet to benefit from gov’t’s road development

General News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Government has assured road contractors across the country that it will continue to work in their interest to ensure prompt payments of the debts owed them.



According to Government, it will pay “a chunk” of the debts before the end of 2022.



Speaking at the festival of lessons and carols held by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta said:



“Contractors of this country are doing a yeoman’s job despite all the difficulties, and I want to assure them that government will continue to work in their interest and all their outstanding payments from now onwards will be done from time to time”.



He noted that: “A chunk of outstanding (payments) are going to be effected before the end of the year and it will continue.”



The Minister further appealed to persons living in areas that are yet to benefit from government’s road development to be patient.



“The people deserve to have good roads."



“I appeal to all those who haven’t had their turn to be patient and calm,” the Minister said.