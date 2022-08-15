Be patient and trust President Nana Addo, he will deliver - Chairman COKA assures Ashanti region

Politics of Monday, 15 August 2022

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, a former Afigya Kwabre South Constituency chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appealed to the people of Ashanti to exercise some patience for the president as their own share of the national cake will surely be delivered.



According to him, the government places a high value on ensuring the livelihood of all citizens in the region is improved adding that while some of the projects have been completed others were ongoing, saying that the projects that have stalled do not mean they have been abandoned.



Speaking in an interview on Otec FM's afternoon political talk show dubbed ‘Dwaberem’ on Friday, August 12, 2022, COKA as he's well known told host Prince Nii Ade (Dr. Cash) that, President Nana Akuffo-Addo knows the role people in Ashanti played in winning him power in 2016 and 2020 elections hence will not take them for granted.



There have been recent complaints and agitations amongst people in the Ashanti region as many believe they have been taken for granted. According to them, President Akufo-Addo and his NPP has taken the region for a ride ever since they won power.



Some chiefs and youth groups have since declared their disappointment in the party as they think Ashanti has not been treated well in terms of developmental projects.



Commenting on this development, the former Ashanti Regional NPP chairman aspirant called on people in the region to continue trusting the president as have always done as plans were far advanced for them.



He assured them of a massive developmental change in the region before 2024.