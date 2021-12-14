Be part of problem-solving – Oppong Nkrumah to new graduates

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has urged newly-graduated students at Valley View University to be part of the problem-solving class of the next generation.



Mr. Oppong NBkrymau who was the guest speaker during the graduation event on Monday, December 13 congratulated students.





“When I joined them at this morning’s congregation at their Oyibi campus, my charge to them was simple: be part of the problem-solving class of the next generation. May God bless your efforts and make you great,” the Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker said.



He added, “Congratulations to students of the Valley View University who graduated at the 27th congregation graduation ceremony of the school.”







