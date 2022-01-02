Be on red alert to keep new wave of COVID-19 at bay - MCE

Regional News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Alfred Amoa, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani, Anhwiaso, Bekwai, has urged Ghanaians to stay alert in dealing with the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said the deadly disease was still in its devastating form and Ghanaians needed to be on red alert to keep it at bay.



The MCE was addressing worshipers at the Calvary Cathedral of the Methodist Church, Ghana, at Sefwi –Bekwai.



He disclosed that the Western North Region currently has 42 active cases, while the Bibiani, Anhwiaso, Bekwai Municipality has 18 active cases of COVID-19, describing the situation as quite unpleasant, and called for strict adherence to all the COVID-19 safety protocols, especially the wearing of nose masks and social distancing.



Mr. Amoah also urged the people to take the vaccination exercise seriously and avail themselves of every opportunity to get vaccinated against the disease.



Right Reverend Robert Felix Bassaw, Sefwi Bekwai Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, urged Ghanaians to enter the new year with hope and faith in God the Creator of the universe.



He also urged Ghanaians to bury their political differences and work hard in unity, love, and patriotism, to make progress.



Bishop Bassaw urged Christians to fulfill their divine obligation to the state, by praying fervently in support of the government and all duty bearers in the country.



"When there is peace and prosperity in the country, we shall also feel safe to serve the Lord God Almighty well," he admonished.