Be on alert, Ghana’s Coronavirus death toll is now 974

Health News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A total of 974 persons in Ghana have died from Coronavirus



• Ghana recorded its first case on March 12, 2020



• Reports shows a decline in the adherence to Coronavirus safety protocols by the public



The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana have increased with the death toll rising to 974 since the nation’s first imported case on March 12, 2020.



Despite the media’s education on the effects of the virus as well as efforts by the Ghana Health Service and the government to curb the spread of the virus, quite a number of Ghanaians have let their guards down, consequently, there are some people who still say that COVID-19 is not real.



When you take a trip to major centres in the country, you will be shocked at the number of people flouting the safety protocols. Most individuals leave their homes without wearing their noses despite it being mandatory in all public places.



Reports indicate that there has been a decline in adherence to the safety protocols which includes regular handwashing, social distancing, and the wearing of a nose mask.



As part of efforts in enforcing these protocols, the leader for the Risk Communication for COVID-19 Response, Dr Dacosta Aboagye, has said that the Ghana Health Service has adopted a peer-to-peer strategy, where individuals are to ensure that persons, they come into contact with wear their nose mask.



“Don’t board any commercial vehicle if the driver and his assistant are not wearing face masks; the driver and his assistant must also demand same from passengers before they board the vehicle," Mr Aboagye charged.



The Greater Accra Region has recorded the highest number of Coronavirus cases in all the 16 regions, with the North East Region has the lowest reported cases. Also, data from the Ghana Health Service shows that a total of 1,271,393 vaccine does have so far been administered as of July 14.