'Be neutral and choose the path to peace' - Traditional leaders urged

Regional News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Gerald Dapaah Gyamfi, Director in charge of Otumfuo Centre for Traditional Leadership (OCTL), University of Professional Studies (UPSA), has told traditional leaders to be neutral and choose the path to peace to promote unity and development.



"You are the spokespersons for your subjects and your communication pathway can enhance the development of your community or create chaos if not well communicated," he said.



Dr Gyamfi said this at the closing ceremony of a five-day workshop organised for Chiefs, Staffs of Traditional Councils and Regional House of Chiefs at the Centre, in Accra.



He said being neutral and peace conscious would reshape the chiefs to remain the greatest catalyst to create new opportunities for growth of their communities.



He stated that there were numerous challenges facing the chieftaincy institution due to advancement in technology and globalisation, therefore chiefs should be mindful of the traditional world that they pass on to the future generation.



Dr Gyamfi said the workshop had empowered them with the necessary knowledge to create perfect pathways for development despite the challenges.



He said over 50 participants attended the workshop and since its inception, 410 chiefs and traditional leaders had participated and had been impacted positively.



The Director said the Centre sought to enhance the role of chieftaincy as an instrument of social cohesion and stability in the development of the country and called on philanthropists, NGOs, institutions and individuals to support the Centre with financial aid.



Professor Abednego F. O. Amartey, Vice Chancellor, UPSA, said traditional leaders were primary agents of change and development and were also seen as the representatives of the community, therefore it was their duty to harmonise the community with customs and traditions.



He said the ultimate goal for the workshop was to enable the chiefs to formalise their processes and documentations to collate evidence of issues and challenges, tackle them across the learning and sharing process in their communities.



"I hope the knowledge and insight acquired through the workshop would be beneficial throughout your leadership," he emphasised.



The Chancellor commended the chiefs for their efforts and commitment to be agents of change and development within their jurisdiction.



Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, Chairperson for the ceremony, said the world was constantly evolving as well as expectations of the people in the communities, hence the need for leaders to strive to put themselves in better positions to help address modern challenges in their communities.



He said it was a good initiative that the Centre had provided the platform to train leaders to bring development and growth to their communities.



Odeefuo Buadu VIII said in the quest to address modern challenges, traditional leaders should not lose track of the tradition and culture.



"As custodians of the tradition and culture, you must ensure that the descendants of Africans in the diaspora remain attracted to Ghana."



