Be mindful of your choices in happy moments – Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

General News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has advised the Ghanaian youth to be mindful and careful with the kind of decisions taken during happy moments.



Reacting to news of the deaths of sports fans in Argentina during the team’s World Cup celebration, Sheikh Aremeyaw bemoaned how the youth involved themselves in activities that would maim them for life.



He described such acts as “overindulgence.”



He added that young people needed their lives and should be mindful of the choices they make during their celebratory moments.



"Young people ought to take their lives seriously to survive and take up the laid-up foundation for adulthood,” the Spokesperson noted.