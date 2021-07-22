Be measured in your expectations of Dampare – Public told

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) has congratulated George Akufo Dampare, on his appointment to the Office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Ghana Police Service.



The BPS said it has taken notice of the widespread enthusiasm and optimism within the realm of practice, and the huge expectations of Dr. Dampare to deliver on his mandate at the office of the Inspector General.



His work, according to BPS, therefore, is cut out for him in the scheme of fallen standards in operations and professionalism, poor officer welfare, and inadequate police accountability to the citizenry.



“Thus, applying himself to key performance indicators (KPIs) will be crucial in justifying the huge applause and almost flawless acceptance of his appointment.

“The BPS therefore, expects the Ghana Police Service under Dr. Dampare to: Institute measures across the country to collect public safety and crime data and share the same with the public regularly.



It added “Work to determine the crime rate and crime clearance rates (especially for homicide cases) within the jurisdiction to enable a more objective assessment of the police service,” a statement by the BPS said.



“Active police involvement in ensuring public safety and engaging in community service in line with the tenets of democratic policing".



“While we appreciate the many years of George Akufo Dampare, Ph.D. professional experience at various levels and departments of the service, we call on the public to be measured in their expectations of him.



“We hold the truth that running an efficient and responsive police service in Ghana at a time like this requires more than an individual’s standing.



“We, therefore, call on the Executive, the Police Council, Parliament, and the rest of society to render their full support by allowing and providing him the needed independence and resources required to build a world-class police service that is committed to the delivery of planned, democratic, protective and peaceful services.”