Be job creators, not job-seekers - Kenneth Ashigbey

Source: GNA

Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GCT) has urged Ghanaian graduates to be innovative and create their own jobs.



"With all the knowledge that you have acquired, this is not the time to go seeking jobs and become one of those who would be complaining of the lack of job opportunities."



He made the call at the sixth congregation of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR). A total of 1,753 students graduated after successfully completing various programmes of study.



"It is important for you as graduands to know that university education is a universal education that offers you the ability and skills to be analytical, critical in your thinking and also to be creative and innovative."



Dr Ashigbey noted that, Ghana, being a middle-income country was struggling with many challenges but said all of those challenges could provide opportunities for creating jobs through the solutions, one proffered.







He encouraged the graduating students to join professional associations that would afford them the opportunity to participate in continuous professional development programmes, to learn new and efficient ways of doing things.



He counseled them to be mindful of bad influences in their communities, telling them that, there were many out there who would be willing to offer them free tuition on how to be "smart", to outwit the corporate system. The truth, however, is that there is no shortcut to success.



He told them to emulate people who had attained greater heights by dint of hard work and integrity, saying "do not be attracted by the lure of these "sakawa" and quick money syndrome".







