Be honest and fair in your duties – CJ to Judicial Service staff

General News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah, has advised staff of the Judicial Service to be fair, honest and transparent in the discharge of their duties.



Speaking at the commissioning of two court premises in Gomoa Central and Agona East in the Central Region, he described staff of the judicial service as ambassadors of justice delivery.



“I urge the staff of the Judicial Service, whose work will give meaning to the construction of this court to see themselves as ambassadors of the service and of the very concept of justice delivery.



“This would impose on them a responsibility, to be honest, fair and transparent in all their dealings with the public who come to seek justice,” Justice Anin Yeboah stated.



Justice Yeboah expressed the believe that the new district court will reduce the turnaround time of seeking justice.



The Gomoa Central and Agona East courts are part of over a hundred court premises built across the country in recent times to decentralize justice delivery.