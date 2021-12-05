Be guided by SDG 5 to empower women - Most Rev Boafo

Religion of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, has asked leadership of the Church to be motivated by Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Five to empower women.



He said an advocacy role of going beyond the rhetoric and looking at what women were going through and devising strategies to empower them to stay vibrant and active ought not to be missed.



Most Rev Boafo, who was speaking at the Church's Connexional Women's Fellowship 90th anniversary and 10th Biennial Conference under the theme: "Teaching Everyone To Live Like Jesus Christ - The Women's Fellowship @90: Embracing Today's Young Woman," urged the leadership to work towards achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.



"If we are looking at women forced into marriages, women running away from female genital mutilation...," and the impact women are supposed to make on society and in the Church, then we have failed.



"Go beyond the recruitment of being part of the fellowship and look at what women are going through to eliminate violence against all women and girls in the public and private space," he said.



He also urged the leadership to plan programmes and activities that would empower and embrace the old and young women of the Church.



"By empowering women, you can support and develop self-understanding and the state of wellness among yourselves.



"I hope that this anniversary will bring all of you together and urge you to achieve greater things for the Lord," he said.



Most Rev. Boafo encouraged members of the fellowship to continue to embrace all attributes, which made them strong, dedicated, selfless and loving women as they were.



Brother William Orleans Oduro Esq, Lay President of the Methodist Church, charged the Group to intensify strategies that would attract young women unto their fold.



"Even though we have your presence in all societies, the fact remains that your members are ageing, therefore, the urgent need for you to intensify strategies to attract our young women unto your noble fold," he said.



Rt Rev Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey, Bishop of the Accra Diocese, said the work of the Women's Fellowship was crucial to the Church.



He, therefore, urged them to be relentless in their work of grooming young ladies in the Girls' Fellowship Ministry.



Mrs Gifty Afenyi Dadzi, a Connexional Parton, urged the women to be focused on the Fellowship's missions.



The Methodist Women's Fellowship was established in Ghana across the Methodist Connexion in 1931.



The Fellowship enlists the women of the Church as a union of worship, education, service and giving to undergird the programmes of the Church.



Among the series of activities that marked the celebration were exhibitions, Bible quiz and conferences.



As part of activities, a three-day training course was also held for officers of the Fellowship, from the Circuit to the Connexional level.



The annual Training Course was to teach the traditions, regulations, church theme and duties of officers to the Fellowship at large with the primary expectation of enabling the organisation to become productive in achieving its goal.



Dignitaries present included Superintendent Ministers and their spouses as well as Connexional women fellowship executives.



Citations and recognitions were presented to past executives, patrons, and members who had excelled in their duties over the years.