Be guided by ILO’s HIV/AIDS workplace policy – Dr Ayisi Addo

Health News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021
Source: GNA
Dr Stephen Ayisi Addo, Programme Manager, National AIDS/STI Control Programme (NACP), has urged the management of establishments to be guided by the Internal Labour Organization’s code of practice on HIV/AIDS in formulating a HIV policy for their institutions.
He said a properly structured workplace policy based on the ILO’s code would serve as a guide in handling employees who might contract the virus.
Dr Ayisi Addo said this at the fifth Ghana News Agency stakeholder engagement at Tema.
The event provides a platform for state and non-state actors to address national issues and to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters towards national development.
Dr Ayisi Addo spoke on the topic: “Workplace policy on HIV/AIDS, who enforces it: Legal basis for churches demanding HIV/AIDS test from would-be partners? Role of partners of an infected individual.”
He said there were 10 key principles of the ILO Code of Practice on HIV and AIDS and the World of Work, starting with the acceptance that HIV/AIDS was a workplace issue as the workplace could play a vital role in limiting the spread and its effect.
He said the objective of the ILO code was to provide a set of guidelines to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the world of work and within the framework of the promotion of decent work.
It covers key areas of action including prevention of HIV/AIDS; management and mitigation of the impact of HIV/AIDS on the world of work; care and support of workers infected and affected by HIV/AIDS; elimination of stigma and discrimination based on real or perceived HIV status.
The other principles, he noted, include non-discrimination, explaining that there should be no discrimination or stigma against workers on the basis of their real or perceived HIV status as casual contact at the workplace did not carry any risk of infection.
Gender equality, he said, was also key and vital to the prevention of the spread of HIV infection.