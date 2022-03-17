Be good! - Akoto Ampaw to Barker-Vormawor supporters

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr Akoto Ampaw, Lead Counsel for #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has called on members of the movement and his client’s supporters to be moderate in their jubilation over his admission to bail.



The Convener was on Wednesday, 16 March 2022 admitted to a bail of GHS2 million by the High Court in Tema with two sureties, one of whom has deposit landed property documents.



The court also said Mr Barker-Vormawor’s passport should remain in the custody of the State and he must report himself once a week to the police command.



Supporters of the convener, who were gathered outside the courtroom, were chanting in jubilation of the convener’s bail.



However, addressing his client’s supporters, Mr Ampaw said: “We’ve received the bail, you know that”.



“We’ve received the bail, so, if you’re happy he has been granted bail, conduct yourself well.”



Meanwhile, Justice Daniel Mensah, who presided over #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor’s bail application, has advised him to learn to draw the line in his role as an activist.



Justice Mensah, who indicated his support for activism, also cautioned the convener against resorting to the use of coups despite how he may feel about a particular government.



The judge gave the advice during the hearing of the convener’s bail application at the High Court in Tema on Wednesday, 16 March 2022.



While delivering his ruling on the convener’s bail application, Justice Daniel Mensah said: “No matter how we feel about a regime, a coup isn’t an option. I’ll encourage activism but know the extent.”