‘Be fully robed in wig and gown, for court sittings at all times’ – CJ reminds Judges, Magistrates

General News of Friday, 10 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Chief Justice has reminded members of the bench about standard dress codes



• In a circular, the CJ tasked Judges and Professional Magistrates to abide by the standards



• And to enforce same on lawyers who appear before the courts



Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has reminded all members of the bench of the “Dress Standards In Court.”



According to a 3rd September, 2021, circular sighted by GhanaWeb and directed at “All Judges And Professional Magistrates,” the need for the reminder was because some members of the legal profession were flouting standards.



“It has recently been brought to my attention that generally accepted dress standards of the Legal Profession are not being followed by certain sitting Judges, Professional Magistrates and members of the Bar who appear before the Courts.



“Judges and Professional Magistrates are reminded of the requirement to be fully robed in a Wig and Gown, for Court sittings at all times,” the circular read in part.



If further outlined attires that were acceptable to be worn underneath the robes, among others: appropriately formal dark dress or suit (black), barrister’s trousers with Bar waistcoat, white tunic shirt or white blouse with collar/collarette, court band tie/bibs, studs, and stiffeners to be accompanied by dark socks and black shoes.



The circular signed by the CJ continued: “It is important to note that dressing in this manner helps to preserve decorum, seriousness and formality of court proceedings and the importance of the proper administration of justice.



It ended with an order for Judges and Professional Magistrates to ensure that members of the Bar who appear before the Bar strictly comply with the dress standards when they appear before the courts.