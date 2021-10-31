Be focused in life - Ghanaian youth advised

General News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Founder and General Overseer of Pillar of Fire and House of Prayer For All Nations, Rev Emmanuel Noble Adu has advised the youth to be very focused in life.



He said moving away from their books will not help realize their dreams and potentials hence advised the youth take their studies seriously .



According to him, the future of Ghana lies in the hands of the youth and that whatever action or steps they take now will determine what the future of the country will be.



He mentioned that Ghana has a bright future hence; the youth must ensure that they achieve that for the nation.



Rev Emmanuel Noble Adu said this during the 25th anniversary celebration of Pillar of Fire & House of Prayer For All Nations.



The man of God wants leaders of the country to create an enabling environment for the youth to realize their full potentials.



He averred that the current distractions around the world coupled with the emergence of LGBTQI is enough evidence for leaders to build a strong culture and acts of patriotism in them so as to be able to defend their culture and fight foreign infiltrations.



He also took time to caution the nation against homosexuality and believes that the leadership of the nation must not consider allowing itself to be moved into accepting LGBTQI or else, God will not spare the nation.



He said the wrath of God will come upon the country if leaders make the mistake of accepting and legalizing homosexuality.



