Be fire conscious this harmattan – Meteorological Agency cautions Ghanaians

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Head in Charge of Forecasting at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Joe Tetteh Portuphy has advised Ghanaians to exercise care around fire this dry season.



According to him, the atmosphere is presently dry, making it easier for fire outbreaks if caution is not prioritized in the home, market places and farms.



“The atmosphere is dry and we plead with everyone to be more conscious of fire especially those of us in the market. Most stores in the market are wooden structures and market women must make sure to quench all fires they make. It will be difficult to control fires when they happen because of the dry season. When you’re leaving the office, make sure you switch off all the electrical appliances so they don’t spark fire,” he indicated.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he shared that fire outbreaks during the dry season is more popular in farming communities because of their practices. “Fire outbreaks are popular in forest areas because some say it is the dry season and after clearing their farms decide to burn the weeds and that is not a good practice. This is the time we need to be fire conscious.”



Joe Tetteh Portuphy added that harmattan in hilly areas cause thick fogs which reduces visibility drastically. “Drivers should reduce their speed to prevent road accidents. Persons with respiratory diseases must also exercise caution so they don’t suffer any complications.”



The Harmattan is a season in West Africa that occurs between the end of November and the middle of March. It is characterized by the dry and dusty northeasterly trade wind, of the same name, which blows from the Sahara over West Africa into the Gulf of Guinea.



The temperature is cold in most places, but can also be hot in certain places, depending on local circumstances.



