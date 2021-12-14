Be entrepreneurs, identify challenges and take initiatives – Graduates told

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: GNA

Professor Peter Agyekum Boateng, Acting Vice-Chancellor, Valley View University, has urged graduates to go into entrepreneurship by identifying challenges and creating opportunities and solutions from them.



He asked them not to be victims of their circumstances and take initiatives to turn things around for themselves.



“…You don’t wait until the situation tells you what to do; do something, be optimistic and change the situation around you,” the Acting Vice Chancellor said when he addressed the 27th Graduation Ceremony of the University.



Prof. Boateng advised the graduates to take advantage of the various entrepreneurship support programmes introduced by the government and stressed that they were trained well enough to find solutions for challenges in society.



Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information, said the State’s role was to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship as well as offer support to entrepreneurs to grow and reiterated the call on the graduates to take advantage of government’s interventions.



“The journey out there would not be easy but go forth and put out your very best in everything you do,” he added.



In all, 1,490 students graduated from the University with 583 being males and 908 females.



The graduates were from the School of Business, Education, Nursing and Midwifery, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and Sciences.