Be circumspect, moderate in your prophecies - Nigel Gaisie advises other prophets

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has advised his fellow prophets to be discreet and moderate when delivering prophecies in the country.



He believes sometimes there are excesses in delivering prophecies that threaten the peace of the country. He thus called on Ghanaian prophets to be mindful of these excesses.



He shared these thoughts during an interview on the Happy Morning Show hosted by Samuel Eshun.



He said, “I am beseeching all my other colleagues, senior prophets, junior prophets to be circumspect, moderate, and check the excesses. And I think we will have a peaceful nation and a peaceful co-existence with the law.”



Nigel Gaisie noted that he had distinguished himself by following the commands of the law, especially with the recent directive on doom prophecies of the 31st night issued by the police.



“I am a law-abiding Ghanaian and man of God. So when I read the directive, I was not moved and nothing shook me. The Bible says we should subject ourselves to authority and that is what I did and going forward that is what I will do,” he furthered.



Ahead of 31st December church services last year, the police cautioned the general public especially religious leaders over doomed prophecies on 31st Night.



“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true,” part of the statement by the Police read.



Following this directive, it seems prophet Nigel Gaisie adopted a strategy to deliver his prophecies about Ghana without directly referring to the country.



Before he delivered his prophetic utterances, he made a disclaimer that all his prophesies were about a certain Umofia and not Ghana.



However, many could not dismiss the similarities between the details of Umofia and Ghana.



For example, he prophesied the second special prosecutor of Umofia will resign from his position just like his predecessor.