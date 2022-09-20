Be circumspect in your campaigns, don't arm NPP - NDC stalwart tells members

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor

A chieftain of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Dan Sackey, has called on members of the party not to attack aspirants in the course of supporting another aspirant ahead of the party’s upcoming elections.



He said by attacking one another, the members would not only undermine the party, but arm the opposition party, particularly the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr. Sackey said this at an orientation program for elected branch executives organized by the NDC Anyaa East ward under the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency.



The NDC stalwart who was a former Chairman of the then Weija constituency said that the party’s primary focus was to salvage Ghana.



He said that the NDC was ready and had positioned itself to bring back the good times and relief for all Ghanaians come 2024, stressing that the NPP nightmares will not last forever.



Chairman Sackey as he is affectionately called advised the new executives to fashion out ways that will encourage those that were hitherto not from the NDC to come and join the party.



He added that motivating others to join the party will only be possible if there are mutual love and brotherliness among the party members.



A stalwart of the party, Madam Irene Edem Mensah appealed to members to close ranks.



She noted that the need for members of the party to close ranks and embrace peace was necessary to defeat the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary election.



“I want to personally appeal to those who may have one or two reasons to be aggrieved during and after the branch elections to sacrifice their personal ambition for the collective interest of our great party.



“We need both the victors in the branch election and those who didn’t succeed to work in unity for the progress of the NDC if 2024 elections are to be successful,” Madam Edem Mensah said.



The Ward coordinator for Anyaa East, Mr. Patrick Antwi, urged the branch members to be open, transparent and must be ready to work for the success of the NDC.



He lamented the suffering of Ghanaians, stating that very soon, with NDC in government come 2025, it would be over.



Mr. Antwi declared, “There is light and hope in NDC.”



He expressed optimism that NDC would win parliamentary and the presidential, stressing that the party would win landslide.