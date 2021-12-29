Be circumspect in your 31st Watch Night Service prophecies - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

General News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Head Pastor and Founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Evangelist Lawrence Tetteh has cautioned his fellow Pastors to be circumspect in delivering Prophecies at 31st Watch Night Services.



His comment follows a release by the Police Service on doom prophecies made at the end of year Church services. Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Evangelist Tetteh said this situation is a mistake that needs to be corrected hence the statement is in the right direction.



He, therefore, called on men of God to deliver Prophecies accordingly devoid of statements that have the tendency of derailing the peace being enjoyed.



He said individual Prophecies should not be made public, because prophecies are not supposed to cause fear and panic among people.



"Those about the country can be made known publicly but in humility, wisdom, circumspection and must be from God,” Dr. Tetteh posited.



Evangelist Tetteh said it is sad that everybody is pinning down on Churches, saying there are bad nuts everywhere which need to be checked.



"It is a collective responsibility to achieve a serene and peaceful environment,” according to Head Pastor and Founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Evangelist Lawrence Tetteh.



