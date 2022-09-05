Be careful with your comment and utterances - Jantuah cautions Mahama over judiciary comment

General News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Chairman of the Political Committee of the Conventions Peoples Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah, has advised Former President John Dramani Mahama, to be measured in his utterances, particularly against the judiciary.



According to him, the recent comment by the former president against the judiciary has the tendency to haunt him if he emerges as president in the next general elections.



Speaking on Asaase Radio, he said people will eventually start pointing accusing fingers at him [Mahama] if he happens to appoint a Chief justice and court rulings begin to go in his favour.



“The first question I ask is, what was his (Mahama’s) objective? Was he referring to the entire court system or was he targeting the Supreme Court? It wasn’t clear to me. And if you were to take a straw poll of Ghanaians, will they say the same thing of the court system, that it’s not just?” he quizzed.



“Former President John Mahama is a statesman of this country, he’s been president before, he’s vying to be president again, he should be careful of some of his utterances.



“Because when he comes back and something happens and the Chief Justice he puts in place veers towards his side, the people will point fingers at him,” Jantuah added.



What Mahama said about judiciary



Former President Mahama at a forum held for lawyers of the National Democratic Congress on August 28 lamented that the judiciary has a ‘broken image under the current leadership of the Chief Justice.



He said Ghanaians were fast losing trust in the judiciary owing to some of its unanimous decisions – a situation he explains as dangerous to the country’s democracy.



He stated that it will only take a new Chief Justice to chart a path of regaining public trust in the judiciary.



“There is therefore the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land.



“Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our judiciary can lead such a process of change. We can only hope that a new Chief Justice will lead a process to repair the broken image that our judiciary has acquired over the last few years,” Mahama submitted.



