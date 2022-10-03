Be careful of the people you associate yourself with - Judges cautioned

General News of Monday, 3 October 2022

The Retired Anglican Bishop of Koforidua Diocese, Most Revered Dr Robert G.A Okine has admonished members of the Judicial Service to exercise extreme caution about the type of company they keep.



According to the former bishop, the sensitivity of the profession makes it a necessity for members of the Judiciary Service to pay attention to the people around them.



“Be careful about the people you associate yourselves with whether they are your learned brothers or learned cousins. Surrounded by so many negative activities and the dangers of implicating innocent people and oblivious to the possession of hidden electronic gadgets, is it asking too much to advise that we be careful about people we associate with?” the bishop said in a sermon delivered on Saturday, October 1, 2022.



Most Revered Dr. Okine who was speaking at the 65th Legal Year service held in Accra further admonished the Judiciary Service to among other things be consistent, avoid complacency and comport themselves.



“Jesus tells us to let our yes be yes and our no be no. I don’t think I am I far from right to say that lack of consistency is one of the major problems facing our society at the national, religious and family levels,” he urged.



He further called on the legal luminaries to uphold the reputation of their profession.



Among persons in attendance at the 65th legal year service were the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and Attorney General, Godfred Dame.



Several justices of the Supreme Court of Ghana were also present.



