Be careful not to destroy your reputation - Baba Jamal to E.T. Mensah

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

A former Member of Parliament(MP) for Akwatia Constituency on the ticket of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal has cautioned the Greater Accra Regional Member of the Council of State, E.T. Mensah to safeguard his hard-earned reputation in the NDC.



A former Youth and Sports and Works and Housing Minister, E.T. Mensah, has punched holes into some claims made by the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, about the controversial Saglemi housing deal.



“[The plan was] 5,000 houses, first phase. It is a lie [it wasn’t going to be built in four phases]. I was not involved in any phasing system. We knew that we wanted to build, that is 5,000 houses to be built for workers, and it was approved; executive approval was given and parliament approved it, so if anything at all, If I wanted to change something, I had to go through the same process again,” he said.



Commenting on the stance of the former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, the Deputy Director of Legal Affairs for the NDC on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show admonished him to consider how he has suffered for the party in many years and hold on to the reputation he has garnered for himself.



“At his age and the experience he has garnered and the kind of work he has done for the NDC, I will plead with him to be careful and not destroy his reputation in the end. I will not comment on what he said but I will plead with him to hold on to his integrity and not do anything that will destroy his name and that of his family,” he cautioned.



He reiterated that, “he should not do anything to drown his reputation; it will not help him, because it is important for him to protect his reputation he has built all these years”.



He was of the view that E.T. Mensah as one of the top advisors of the opposition NDC should do well to comport himself in a manner that will not tend to cast a slur at his name as he is still known as one of the people who has been part of all the administration of the party.



