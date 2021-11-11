Be careful! Those who feed you with information will fail you - Rev. Ntim Fordjour tells Mahama

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy Minister for Education Rev. John Ntim Fordjour says some recent public remarks by former President John Dramani Mahama on the issue of abandoned E-Block schools are total falsehoods.



He advised the former president to seek “proper information” before spewing lies to the public in his bid to be president again.



“I hate to censure or correct the elderly but I think with the former president [Mahama], he should be careful about those who feed him with information for the public, they will fail him,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Mr John Mahama has had issues with the current administration's inability or delay in completing some of the E-Block schools his (Mahama's) administration started.



He expressed worry that the structures are dilapidating by the day yet the government claims to revamp the education system - but the deputy education minister thinks others.



