Be bold but not insulting – Ace broadcaster Ebenezer Ampaabeng tells journalists

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Director of Television at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Ebenezer Ampaabeng, has bemoaned how some TV and Radio presenters have become abusive in their presentations on air.



According to him, it is good to be bold and assertive but not to be insulting.



Mr. Ampaabeng made this observation at the launch of “Media in Ghana: the Bold, Beautiful, Ugly and Maverick (Media BBUM) at the Ghana International Press Centre on Wednesday, 29th June 2022.



The veteran broadcaster indicated that journalists could put out facts and figures without sounding abusive and insulting.



He was of a high hope that the airing of the exceptional quality of some past journalists would help re-orient the minds of current and future journalists.



The Media BBUM initiative, according to the organizers, the Centre for Communication and Culture, is to recognize and celebrate 13 astute journalists.



To this end, the Director of TV, GBC, promised the initiators of Media BBUM that GBC would use all its seven TV channels, 25 radio stations, and all new media handles to promote the project.