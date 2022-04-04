Be bold and face NPP vigilante groups in 2024 - NDC leader charges party youth

Politics of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Seth Atanga, has charged the supporters and grassroots of the party to be bold and face the vigilante groups of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2024 general elections.



According to Seth Atanga, the government and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is ready to intimidate NDC supporters just to win the 2024 general elections in line with their ‘Break the 8 agenda’.



Addressing party supporters during TEIN Handing Over at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AMMUSTED) – Mampong campus, Seth Atanga explained that “NDC has the chance of winning 2024 general elections but it will never come on a silver platter since the government and NPP are not ready to leave power in 2024.”



“This government has messed up the economy and Ghanaians are crying for NDC to save the economy from Nana Addo and his NPP party, but it is the duty of the NDC to protect and defend Ghanaian votes and secure victory for the NDC,” he said.



“We (NDC) should go to 2024 general elections with the motive of winning the elections so we should not allow intimidation from NPP and its vigilante groups to push us from the victory.”



Seth Atanga explained that “Protecting ballot boxes should be a duty of all NDC supporters and executives despite all the intimidation that will come from NPP Vigilante groups during the 2024 general elections.”



“The victory of the NDC is coming in 2024 and no matter the intimidation that will come from NPP and their vigilante groups, Ghanaians will vote massively for NDC to transform Ghana with good policies”.



“We should be bold and save Ghana by facing NPP and their vigilante groups during the elections and protect ballot boxes because Ghanaians are ready to give NDC the power to take this country to the promised land," he assured.