Be assured, power'll change hands in 2024 - Otokunor writes to Akufo-Addo

Deputy General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Otokunor, has joined the condemnation of a recent power transfer pronouncement by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Lord Oblitey Commey.



Speaking at a party conference last week, Commey said the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, will not hand over power in 2024, when next polls are held.



In an open letter to the president of the republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Otokunor called on the president to confirm whether he sanctioned Commey's comments, given that Commey was representing him at the conference.



“He intimated in his statement, among other things, that you Mr. Akufo Addo have said you will only hand over power to an NPP Presidential Candidate and that you are not handing over power to an NDC government.



"First of all, I want to believe Mr. Lord Commey was not speaking your mind even though he was representing you at the said NPP Conference.



"If that is not the case, then it will be imperative to, as a matter of urgency and in the interest of the integrity of the presidency, that you deny in no uncertain terms the comments of Mr. Lord Commey”, the letter said.



He assured Akufo-Addo that irrespective of what he wished or believed was going to happen, power was definitely going to change hands in 2024.



“Mr. President, let me assure you once again for emphasis, with certainty and without any shred of equivocation, that power shall change in 2024 and when it does, you shall hand over to an NDC government without delay or hindrance and with your eyes widely open. That much, I can assure you and your assigns Mr. President. Thank you.”



What Lord Commey said:



Commey was speaking on behalf of the President at a party conference when he made comments which included the following: “I don’t care who becomes national chairman, I don’t care who becomes flagbearer, what I care is that the NPP continues to reign in this country. The power I have I will not hand it over today or tomorrow.



He had earlier slammed the party faithful for what he said was collective failure, referencing how the NPP lost a number of Parliamentary seats in the region. He tasked them to reset their priorities and double up efforts to avoid the previous mistakes and more importantly hold on to power.



“Breaking the 8, it’s become a slogan. I don’t have any 8 to break. I am continuing; tell your friend, we are continuing…you are just scaring yourself as if there is something to break,” he said to a cheering crowd.







OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT AKUFO ADDO ON THE COMMENTS OF MR. LORD COMMEY, HIS DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS AT THE PRESIDENCY



Dear Mr. Akufo Addo,



I have watched with outrage a video of Mr. Lord Commey, the Director of Operations at the Presidency and a leading member of the NPP circulating on social media. I have chosen to write to you and not address Mr. Commey directly on his comments, because of his close proximity to you and the role he plays for you at the Presidency, hence the probability that he was speaking your mind.



He intimated in his statement, among other things, that you Mr. Akufo Addo have said you will only hand over power to an NPP Presidential Candidate and that you are not handing over power to an NDC government. First of all, I want to believe Mr. Lord Commey was not speaking your mind even though he was representing you at the said NPP Conference, if that is not the case, then it will be imperative to as a matter of urgency and in the interest of the integrity of the Presidency, that you deny in no uncertain terms the comments of Mr. Lord Commey.



Having said that, it is evident that the tantrums of Lord Commey is symptomatic of the fear of defeat borne out of the blatant failure of your government and the maladministration of same, which has brought in its wake unbearable economic misery and has further threatened the security and stability of our democracy, as has been the case in the subregion. His comment is yet again, another typical example of political intentions that precipitated recent coup d’tats in some neighboring countries.



Mr. President, with the events of Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections, the 2020 election violence, and its attendant fatalities still fresh on our minds, you will be deceiving yourself to think that we shall take such comments lightly.



Therefore, let it be known to you Mr. Akufo Addo and your assigns including Mr. Lord Commey that absolutely no amount of violence, cowardice induced tough talk, systemic manipulation, or political aggression will save the NPP and any remnants of your bunch of clueless incompetent appointees from defeat in 2024.



And never again will the use of electoral violence, dictatorial aggression, election manipulation, and political bloodshed by your government will go unresisted, unresponded, and unanswered. We dare you to try, Mr. Akufo Addo. We dare you!



Indeed, if you are not aware, let me share with you the stark reality of your Presidency today. The reality is that you have lost grip of the government, you have lost touch with the oath you took and the people you took the oath on their behalf. Mr. President, your government has outlived its usefulness and does not even deserve a day in government.



Be informed that the NDC is energized more than ever to deliver power in 2024, no matter what it takes or costs, even at the peril of our lives. Victory 2024 shall be a non-negotiable Do-or-Die affair for us as a party. We are ready to confront and neutralize any form of aggression, and while at it, be reminded that we have been better at it, at least history provides enough evidence. We can’t fail the suffering masses of our country and our generation of young people.



Finally, Mr. President, let me assure you once again for emphasis, with certainty and without any shred of equivocation, that power shall change in 2024 and when it does, you shall hand over to an NDC government without delay or hindrance and with your eyes widely open. That much, I can assure you and your assigns, Mr. President. Thank you.



Cde. Peter Boamah Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary (Ops) – NDC