Bawumia would have few competitors if the economy was good – Political Analyst

Politics of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Political Analyst, Jonathan Asante Otchere has opined that the state of Ghana’s economy has contributed largely to the stiff opposition Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia faces aspiring for the NPP flagbearership position.



Jonathan Otchere believes that Dr. Bawumia would have had fewer competitors as aspirants for the NPP Presidential elections if the economy was in a better state.



In a recent interview on Happy 98.9 FM’ “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show with Sefah Danquah, Mr. Otchere indicated that the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, enjoys substantial support from various influential quarters within the party due to his current position.



However, Asante Otchere pointed out that Dr. Bawumia’s extensive competition within the party might indicate a broader issue – the state of the economy. He suggested that if the economy was thriving and performing well, the number of contenders challenging Dr. Bawumia’s position would likely be much smaller.



“I have said that if the economy was to be that good, I don’t think that there will be the need to have this number of people who would have contested Dr. Bawumia. Especially when he is backed by the establishment.



Asante Otchere emphasized the significance of grassroot support, which forms the majority of the party’s operations. He noted that despite lacking the financial resources enjoyed by the party establishment, the grassroot members have a strong desire for a change in the party’s direction.



“The view is that if you look at the primaries where the constituency executives were elected and you see how the grassroots were so interested, you’ll realize it is a mark of the view that the people need a change in the direction of the party,” he stated.