Bawumia won NPP race because of 'weaker' opponents – Asiedu Nketiah

Politics of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says the election of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was not surprising.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia is not a viable candidate to beat anyone in an election.



He posited that if the calibre of NPP candidates we have seen in the past contested in the presidential primary, he [Bawumia] would not have been elected.



”Dr. Bawumia would not have been elected if the calibre of candidates seen in the past had competed in the NPP presidential primary. He is not a viable candidate and lacks the qualifications to be elected.”



He claimed that the system was set up to favour Bawumia and that anyone who dared to challenge him was intimidated and harassed, prompting Alan Kyerematen to resign from the party.



”When you compare the quality of the candidates who ran to the past, you will notice that the bar has been lowered. So it was not surprising that the Vice President won,” he emphasised.