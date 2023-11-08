Bawumia will win the 2024 presidential election, but it will not be an easy battle – Obiri Boahen

Politics of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Lawyer Obiri Boahen, a former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), believes Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will win the 2024 presidential elections.



He has, however, admitted that victory will not be handed to him on a silver platter because his main opponent, former President John Dramani Mahama, is a formidable candidate who will not be defeated easily.



In an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline, he stated that any honest and sincere politician would have to admit that Dr. Bawumia’s victory would have to be hard fought.



When asked if Dr. Bawumia can break the 8 for the NPP, he responded, “Bawumia can break the 8 but it will not be easy.”



According to a large number of Ghanaians, despite the number of roads built, free SHS, and other policies, the economic hardship is intolerable. So, when economic hardship, unemployment, and other challenges affect Ghanaians, they will complain despite your achievements. The truth is that Ghana cannot progress without the NPP tradition, but Ghanaians’ complaints are valid. As a result, it will be difficult for Bawumia to win the 2024 general elections. He has the strength and competence to win, but it will not be easy for him.



Lawyer Obiri Boahen, who prefers to be known as ‘Octopus Obiri Boahen,’ said the first hurdle in making Dr. Bawumia the candidate has been cleared, and the next step is for him to be elected president.



He claims that when he first suggested that Dr. Bawumia be elected as a candidate, he was insulted and vilified; however, he has accomplished his goal.