Bawumia will win November 4 NPP flagbearership race – Ben Ephson

General News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Pollster and Managing Editor for the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Mr. Ben Ephson is optimistic Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will emerge victorious in the November 4 Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party(NPP)



He indicates that the victory of the Vice President is based on a series of polls he has conducted over a period of time ahead of the polls.



Ben Ephson further revealed that he did not conduct any polls on the just-ended super delegates congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)



“Let November 4 come, we will see what they say. If they’ve also done their polls they should publish it, do you understand? November 4 will soon come.



"One thing I can tell you is that, the work I have done before the election of the new executives who will make up the bulk of the 200,000 Bawumia’s popularity keeps increasing; that I can tell you,” Mr. Ben Epson said this on Kumasi-based Hello FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Speaking on reasons why he did not conduct polls on the party’s Super Delegates Conference, Mr Ben Epson revealed that he did not know there was going to be something like that.



“I’ve been working towards November 4 for the past five years. I didn’t know there would be a Super Delegates Conference. I have been working for the past two or one and half years on the November 4, the general broad electoral colleges I have never worked on Super Delegates Election so we will get to that bridge”, Ben Epson said.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the weekend won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.



Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while the Former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.



The party is expected to hold its delegates conference on November 4, 2023, to elect its flagbearer.