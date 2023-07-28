Bawumia will never become president while I’m alive – Pastor in viral video

General News of Friday, 28 July 2023

A viral video featuring a pastor vehemently opposing the idea of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becoming president has come to the attention of the public.



In the video, the unidentified pastor made some strong statements, declaring his determination to prevent the vice president from becoming the president as long as he is alive.



“Tell Bawumia that so long as I have life, I will never let him be president. Tell your Bawumia that me, as long as I live and my god lives, he will never be president,” the pastor emphatically proclaimed in the video.



The pastor in the video questioned Vice President Bawumia's wisdom and questioned why he did not use it to help President Nana Akufo-Addo.



He dared anyone who disagreed with him to challenge him.



“Does the country belong to him? If he is wise as he claims why didn’t he use it to help Akufo-Addo? You think there are no men in Ghana. If you are a man challenge me. You think anybody can speak as I am doing now?” he continued.



He also criticised the widespread display of Bawumia's posters in various party offices, suggesting that the Vice President is overly eager to become president and amass wealth.



“Because you don’t have what to eat, you put Bawumia’s picture everywhere. When you go to every party office, you will see his posters, is he the only human being?



“You want to become president to amass wealth. When you had not yet become president what money did you have?”



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is one of the aspirants in the flagbrearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



