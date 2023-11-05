Bawumia will hand Mahama his third straight defeat – Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is calling on Ghanaians, especially New Patriotic Party (NPP) members to help him in making newly elected Flagbearer of the party, the next president of Ghana in 2025.



Speaking at the declaration of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who emerged as the winner of the fiercely contested presidential primaries, President Akufo-Addo noted that his Vice President had served the party well both in power and in opposition.



“Dr. Bawumia has served the party for 16 years in power and in opposition, and we must make sure he becomes the president in 2025.



“He will defeat. John Dramani Mahama and the NDC for the third time in a row, they don’t deserve to be in power. Ghana does not need them,“ the President said.



The President called on the NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, to hand over the party’s flag to Dr. Bawumia as a symbol of his new role.



“I hand over the party’s flag to Dr. Bawumia as the new flagbearer of our great party. Let’s give him support and work together for our party”



“He won’t do it alone, Kennedy Agyapong. Addai-Nimoh and Afriyie Akoto will all help in making Dr. Bawumia our next president”, he urged.



The declaration of Dr. Bawumia as the party’s next flagbearer took place at the forecourt of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, formerly known as the Accra Sports Stadium.



Dr. Bawumia got 61.43% of the total votes cast.