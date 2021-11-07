Bawumia will continue to dominate the political and media landscape - Analyst

General News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah has opined that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will continue to dominate the political and media landscape.



He stated that the Vice President has for years grown politically strong and become someone whose political comments generate topical issues in the media and political space.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Mr. Amoah said since 2008, Dr. Bawumia has always tried to dominate, set the agenda, and has become relevant and will continue to be relevant until he retires from politics.



He said comments by Dr. Bawumia become topical and give people a lot of things to talk about and give the opposition something to respond to.



He noted that the impact of Bawumia is huge in NPP and secured them their victory in 2016 and could help them do the same in 2024.



He said the Vice President taunted the NDC, former President John Mahama, and the late Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur.



For him, the NDC needs a more credible personality to always take on Dr. Bawumia if they have disagreements with the things he says.



He said because of the knowledge Dr. Bawumia has about the things he talks about, one would need to go a step further in pushing contrary views.



