‘Bawumia will be the first economist to become president’ – Atta Akyea extols VP’s candidature

General News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea and Member of Parliament of Abuakwa South, has touted the qualities of Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, as flagbearer and eventually president.



Atta Akyea, who has publicly expressed his support for Bawumia as presidential candidate says one of the biggest pluses of Bawumia will be the fact that he come into the role as an economist.



He believes that Bawumia will defeat John Dramani Mahama, if the National Democratic Congress, NDC, presents the former president as their candidate for the 2024 polls.



“If NDC don’t change their mind and bring former president Mahama who is left with a single term and is not accountable to anyone, I can assure you that Bawumia will beat him. Look at their strengths.



“Bawumia will be the first economist to become president. A president who is an economist, so how can you play with such a personality,” Atta Akyea said during an interview on Asempa FM earlier this week.



He also tasked the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, to avoid going to congress for flagbearership polls but rather adopt the candidature of Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen – Trade and Industry Minister – as his running mate.



“If NPP cools our hearts down, God will have mercy on us and help us break the eight. I have heard there are such talks but we need elders to energize these talks and accept it,” he added.



SARA