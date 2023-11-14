Bawumia will be president only if it is the will of God – Ashanti Regional Chief Imam

Politics of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

The Chief Imam of the Ashanti Region, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun has stated that it will be the ordained will of God if Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becomes President of Ghana.



According to him, the fate of the 2024 New Patriotic Party flagbearer just like any other human being has been predetermined by God long before his birth and that any such event will be a manifestation of the will of God.



"These are the will of God; He has arranged whether you’ll be rich or poor, whether he’ll become president or not, it has been determined before he came to earth, it is the will of God.



"So if it happens today that a Muslim Insha Allah is going to be president, that is the will of God,” he stated during an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.



The statement by Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun was in reaction to recent criticism of Dr Bawumia by his political opponents over his association with members of the Christian community.



Samuel Nartey George, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has accused Dr Bawumia of being a “religious prostitute” while questioning his faith as a Muslim.



But according to Sheikh Mumin Haroun, it is not wrong for Dr Bawumia to attend church service or have a clergy lay hands on him in prayer as has been suggested by Sam George.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on November 4, 2023, was elected flagbearer of the ruling NPP becoming the first Muslim to be elected presidential candidate in the history of the two largest political parties in the country.







