Bawumia will be massively endorsed at Special Delegates Congress—Annoh-Dompreh

Politics of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: GNA

Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, says Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be massively endorsed in the Party’s upcoming Special Delegates Congress.



“If you zero in on what happened in Sunyani in 1998 and all the things that the other contestants have said, there are not going to be any surprises, it will be an emphatic endorsement for the most popular candidate and you know it is the Vice President and he is going to win hands down,” he said.



Mr Annoh-Dompreh, also the NPP Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, said on Monday at a Press Conference in Parliament House.



He said: “On Saturday, you are going to call to congratulate me following Dr Bawumiah’s win.”



The NPP has set Saturday, November 4, 2023, for its Presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the 2024 General Elections.



The nomination period for the presidential primaries began on Friday, May 26 and ended on Saturday, June 24, 2023.



The Party also in a press statement announced that Parliamentary primaries would be held in February 2024.



“Nominations will be accepted between December 20, 2023, and January 4, 2024,” a statement signed by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP General Secretary, said.



It explained that the Party would choose its Presidential Candidate first before its Parliamentary candidates.



In addition, it said the National Council had barred National, Regional, and Constituency Party Executives and MMDCEs from contesting in constituencies where the Party had sitting MPs.



“The Party has also approved detailed rules and regulations to govern the conduct of both the presidential and parliamentary primaries, which will be made available to the public in due course,” the statement said.



The nine-member vetting committee chaired by Profes­sor Aaron Mike Oquaye, former Speaker of Parliament, approved Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,



Vice President, Mr Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Kwadwo Opoku, Energy expert, Mr Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central.



The other presidential hopefuls were Mr Kwabe­na Agyei Agyepong, former General Secretary of the NPP, Dr Kofi Kona­du Apraku, former Minister of State, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Joe Ghartey, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, former MP for Mampong, Ashanti.