Bawumia will be elected Ghana’s president in 2024 - Obiri Boahen

Politics of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Obiri Boahen, says he will ensure that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is elected as the party’s presidential candidate and then elected president in 2024.



"No aspirant and no man born of a woman can prevent the election of Bawumia as a presidential candidate and the president on December 7, 2024,” said the private legal practitioner on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm.



He plans to retire from politics if the Vice President loses the election.



"Since 2020, I’ve promised to make the Vice President our presidential candidate, and then Ghana’s president. I personally led the campaign to elect Bawumia as our candidate, and it spread like wildfire. I campaigned for him because he is the only candidate capable of winning the presidential election in 2024.”



"As an experienced politician and given what I have accomplished, I will declare that Bawumia will succeed come what may,” he said. If he fails to win the NPP presidential primary and defeat Mahama in 2024, I will no longer be a politician.



"I owe no one an explanation for my decision,” he said. It’s just my opinion, and I don’t have to justify it to anyone. I’ve decided to back Bawumia. Following several prayers, divinations, and consultations, this decision was made. It is not the result of arrogance or pride. I believe, and will continue to believe, that he will be the next President.”



He stated he is doing this for belief in Bawumia, not personal gain or reward.



"I want to emphasise that Bawumia will be elected Ghana’s President in 2024. It will be over my dead body that Bawumia will be defeated in the presidential primaries and the 2024 presidential election.



I’m not a blabbermouth. I am a good and experienced politician and lawyer. Whatever happens, Bawumia will be the next president and candidate. ”Unless I die, Bawumia will be Ghana’s next president.”