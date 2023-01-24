Bawumia will be a good president - Dr. Asibey Yeboah

Politics of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: Peace FM

A former Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr Mark Asibey Yeboah believes the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be a good President if given the nod to lead the country.



Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday, the former Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, spoke highly of Dr Bawumia and the impact he has made as Vice President.



"He has done his bit, and for me when you look at his CV, he will be a good President," Dr Asibey Yeboah said.



Stressing his confidence and belief in Dr Bawumia to become a very good President, the former legislator averred that there is a big difference between being a Vice President and a President, adding that Dr Bawumia as Vice President "is not really in charge" and cannot take his own decisions.



Dr. Asibey Yeboah also highlighted the contributions of Dr Bawumia to the NPP saying it "cannot be discounted".



"He has paid his dues to the party. When you look at how our numbers have gone up in the northern regions; now in the northern region, for instance, we have 9 seats and the NDC also has 9 seats," he emphasized.



"You cannot discount his impact. Even in Savannah Region, we have 3 and the NDC have 4. In the entirety of the old Northern Region, NPP has 16 and the NDC have 15. In recent past, the NPP had only 3 seats out of 31," the former MP added.