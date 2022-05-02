Bawumia will be Ghana’s next President – Annoh-Dompreh

General News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has declared his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia in the NPP leadership race.



He said Dr Bawumia will win the 2024 election to become the next President of Ghana.



“By the grace of the almighty Allah, the Dr. Bawumia will be the next President of Ghana. The NDC are very wild this time, we don’t have any fight with them neither do we have fight with John Mahama, in fact we respect John Mahama and we will continue to respect him but you were once an MP, Deputy Minister, minister, vice president and a president why does Ghana belong to your father? You have done your part step down,” he said.



Mr. Annoh-Dompreh who is also MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri said this while addressing NPP Delegates during the conference to elect the constituency Executives.



He told the delegates that the party’s poor performance in the 2020 parliamentary elections has had dire consequences on the government.



He said it is imperative for the incumbent MPs to be protected while the party plans to annex more seats.



“Today parliament has become very hot because we didn’t properly put things in order hence there were skirt and blouse voting in some constituencies but I want to say this in honour of God that from A-Z, from Asuogyaman to Zebila in this country, polling station executives have realized that we have to protect the MPs. Some constituencies like Asuogyaman, Ayensuano that we lost, because for a long time in our body politics if you win the majority in parliament, the presidency becomes a bonus”.



He asked the delegates to reward him by voting for his favourite constituency executive aspirants.



“I have visited and spoken to you very well. I have not disappointed you. You must therefore reward me today. This is no joking. Because you voted for me I have been elevated as the youngest Majority Chief Whip in Parliament. I will use this position to facilitate the development of this constituency, Construct, roads, Astroturf, asphaltic overlays etc. I want 10/10. Oda MP had 10/10, all the constituencies in Ashanti Region had 10/10 so Nsawam Adoagyiri must also vote 10/10.