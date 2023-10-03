Bawumia was not booed - Friends of Bawumia deny earlier reports

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group known as the Friends of Bawumia has denied an earlier report that said that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was met with boos during the inauguration of the newly constructed Teshie McDan Sports Complex.



According to the chairman of the group, R. B.K. Ayensu, the vice president rather received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the residents of Teshie when he was invited as the special guest for the launch on Saturday, September 30, 2023.



The group stressed that their investigation into the incident showed that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku, Benjamin Ayiku, along with his constituency National Democratic Congress chairman, were the ones who organized residents from a neighboring constituency (Krowor) to carry out this inappropriate act.



"From our investigation, the MP, Hon. Benjamin Ayiku, with his constituency NDC chairman, organized residents from our neighboring constituency (Krowor) to do this untoward act. This act has been condemned by residents of Ledzokuku and have advised the MP to also contribute to the development of the constituency," the statement said.



Below is the statement







NAY/AE