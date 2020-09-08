General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia visits 82-year-old cured leper who he gifted a 2-bedroom house

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the 82-year-old cured leper

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is currently on a campaign tour in the Upper West Region has paid a visit to an 82-year-old cured leper he put up a two-bedroom house for.



Following media reports that Madam Daari Pogo was living in a dilapidated mud house some months ago, the Vice President promised to build and furnish a new house for the cured leper.



True to his words Mr. Bawumia financed the construction of the house to the delight of Madam Daari.



Having undertaken the benevolent gesture, Vice President Bawumia who is also a Patron of the Lepers Aid Society announced through his social media his surprise visit to 82-year-old Daari Pogo.



From the pictures shared by the vice president, an elated Madam Pogo could not hide her excitement and appreciation as one of the pictures shows her seemingly worshipping the vice president.



See the post and pictures of the Vice Presidents visit below:





Today, on my Upper West regional tour, I visited 82-year-old madam Daari Pogo, a cured leper who I built a two bedroom house for following a Joy News documentary. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/R9BlO0BegZ — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) September 8, 2020

