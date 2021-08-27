Bawumia using ‘chew and pour’ approach in managing Ghana’s economy – Avram Moshe

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

One of the leaders of the #FixTheCountry movement, Avram Ben Moshe has slammed Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for using memorized concepts from books to steer the economic affairs of the country.



Moshe who was speaking to Kwame Minkah on Tonton Sansan on TV XYZ on Thursday described the current economic condition as worse in the history of Ghana under the watch of Dr. Bawumia who is the Head of the Economic Management Team (EMT).



He argued that running the economy of Ghana is not the ability to memorize concepts from books and reproduce them but rather the capacity to find lasting solutions to the challenges confronting citizens.



Moshe indicated that the economy of Ghana is in total shambles despite the series of lectures he held by Dr. Bawumia to lambast the erstwhile Mahama administration when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was in opposition and needed power badly.



He said Dr. Bawumia’s series of lectures centered on how to appropriately manage the economy of the country but has failed woefully to handle an economy that was steadily growing before they took over power.



“Bawumia is using the chew, pour and forget school approach in managing this economy,” he said



He further stated that running the economy of Ghana requires practical work, determination, setting priorities right and not by theoretical knowledge.



Moshe also noted that the country is facing a lot of challenges and there is no hope for the youth, pointing to joblessness among the youth, the heightening standard of living while political actors are quiet over the concerns of citizens.



“We are asking for good drinking water, we are asking for good roads, we are asking for Job creation” he added and asked the government to deal with the cry of the citizens.



